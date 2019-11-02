  • search
    Cong to hold mega rally against govt over economic slowdown, other issues in December

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The Congress on Saturday announced that it will hold a mega rally in the national capital in December to protest against the government over issues such as economic slowdown, unemployment, agrarian crisis and the RCEP.

    Randeep Surjewala
    Randeep Surjewala

    Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the rally in December, whose exact date will be announced later, will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    The announcement was made after Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday.

    'Illegal, Shameful’, says Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp snooping; BJP hits back

    Surjewala said the party will also hold a mass agitation between November 5-15 at the district and state level as decided earlier.

    The agitations across India and the Delhi rally will be against government's policies which the party claimed had led to an "economic slowdown, unemployment and agrarian crisis".

    The Congress will also protest against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) agreement which it claimed the government was ready to sign.

