Cong slams PM Modi over abduction of Arunachal teen, Chinese bridge over Pangong lake

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his "silence" on the reported abduction of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly by the Chinese army, and the building of a bridge by that country over the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister's "silence" over the abduction of the 17-year-old boy shows "he does not care". Congress spokesperson Shaktsinh Gohil suggested Modi lead an all-party parliamentary delegation to the border to ascertain the truth about Chinese "transgressions", alleged occupation of Indian land and building of infrastructure.

Rahul Gandhi said he is with the family of the missing boy Miram Taron. "A few days before the Republic Day, an Indian has been kidnapped by China. We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not lose hope, will not give up. PM's cowardly silence is his statement - he does not care," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Arunachal MP and state BJP president Tapir Gao said on Wednesday that the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Upper Siang district, The Congress also hit out at the BJP government saying, "China's audacity is increasing and so is BJP government's shamelessness."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the prime minister as to how the Chinese dared to "transgress" into an Indian territory and abduct its citizen. "Dear PM, How dare Chinese Army transgress into our territory again? How can GOI permit abduction of our citizens," he asked on Twitter.

"How can GOI remain mum? Why is Govt not listening to the earnest appeal of its own MP," he also asked. "Please don't say again - 'No one has come and no one has been abducted," he said using the hashtag 'China'. "China builds illegal bridge on Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh. Chinese Army transgresses and abducts our citizens in Arunanchal. China illegally occupies Depsang Plains upto Y junction. China illegally occupies Gogra Hot Springs. PM Modi and Government of India remain 'mum'!," Surjewala said in another tweet.

Gohil told reporters that the prime minister should at least respond to the requests made by Tapir Gao, who is a BJP MP and its Arunachal Pradesh unit chief. "I demand from Modi ji, let us form a team of MPs of all political parties and the PM should lead the delegation to the border areas and ascertain the truth about Chinese transgressions," he said. "Let's not fear. We will also be with you. Show some courage, Modi ji."

He said the Congress party will stand together with the PM when he fights for the interests of the nation, as national security is not a political issue. The latest incident came at a time when the Indian Army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. India shares a 3,400-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 23:08 [IST]