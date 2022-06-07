Viral video: Prashant Kishor mocks Congress, says his track record hit due to grand old party

Cong MP Ravneet Bittu receives 'threat call', caller says he will meet same fate as Moosewala

India

pti-PTI

Ludhiana, Jun 07: Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's personal assistant on Tuesday claimed the Congress leader received a threat call that he will meet the same fate as his late party colleague and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The call, which was made from an unknown number, was received on the mobile number of the MP's PA Harjinder Singh. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995.

The caller threatened to eliminate Bittu for allegedly speaking against slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He warned Bittu would meet the same fate as Moosewala, Singh said. The call was made from an international number, he said.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Singh said the caller told him, "Now we have marked his (Bittu's) name. He will be our next target."

The MP's PA said he conveyed the message to Bittu, who is currently on a trip with his family, and met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma to lodge a complaint.

Sharma said an inquiry has been marked to Deputy Commissioner of Police Virender Brar.