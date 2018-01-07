Cong leader P Chidambaram slams govt over situation in Kashmir, BJP hits back

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit out at government over the situation in the valley.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said,''the hard, muscular, militaristic approach" of the Narendra Modi government in dealing with terrorism in Kashmir Valley failed to yield any positive results.''

Chidambaram also posted a table from the Ministry of Home Affairs which shows rise in casualties among the terrorists. Chidambaram also said that the muscular approach of the government in Kashmir Valley caused more loss lives of civilians and jawans in 2017.

"Infiltration and militancy are the consequences of the issue. The issue is the long-pending dispute concerning the accession of Kashmir," Chidambaram further said.

Responding to Chidambaram's tweet, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao calls Chidambaram's ideas on J&K "a recipe for disaster"; says stop acting as a "Pakistani poodle".

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal taking to Twitter also said,''Modi's rhetoric has come apart. Soldiers and policemen martyred almost daily . Will Government explain ? When will we stop losing lives ?.''

OneIndia News