Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi says ‘Gujarat will vote for change’

oi-Nitesh Jha

Guwahati, Nov 18: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi believes that the party stands good chance in Gujarat this year as the people, after so many years of BJP government in the state, will look for change and opt for Congress in the Assembly elections.

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, told ANI that he is eagerly waiting for the assembly elections result.

Congress leader from Assam said, "I am quite confident that, the people of Gujarat are going to vote for a change this time. I am seeing the size of rallies that are taking place in Gujarat in the Congress sabhas, and meetings. I am quite excited t o wait for the results and wait for the final votes to be counted. Because this time the people of Gujarat are going to vote for a change," ANI quoted him as saying.

Congress leader said the Gujarat assembly elections will be the BJP versus Congress.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "For the last so many years the people have only seen a BJP government in Gujarat and still, there are issues in healthcare and education. So, therefore there is temporarily going to be a Congress wave in Gujarat."

On the Morbi bridge collapse incident, Gaurav Gogoi slammed the ruling state government.

"Why the government is keeping silent on the owner and the proprietor of the private company, on the officials in the civic body who had a nexus with this private company? Even now, there has been no significant arrest or steps made in the Morbi bridge collapse where more than 100 people and close to 47 children have lost their lives. It is because of the corrupt BJP government which is protected and patronized by Prime Minister Modi. People will vote out the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat elections," added Gaurav Gogoi.

Gujarat assembly polls, having 168 seats, to take place on two phases-December 1 and December 5. The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:00 [IST]