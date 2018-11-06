Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Congress-JDS used money, muscle power to win by-polls, claims BSY

By Pti
    Bengaluru, Nov 6: The BJP Tuesday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of using money and muscle power to win the bypolls in Karnataka, but said it would introspect the outcome and strengthen the party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa. PTI file photo
    BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa. PTI file photo

    "The truth of the matter is that money and liquor had a bigger role in this election. Congress and JD(S) won the election using money and power," BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa said.

    The BJP won the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat but lost Ballari to the Congress, which also bagged the Jamkhandi assembly segment. Congress' coalition partner JDS won the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and in Ramanagar, from where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha was elected.

    Yeddyurappa claimed that the by-election results once again proved that the Congress and the JD(S) were experts in hatching conspiracies.

    "We are not keeping quiet after the defeat. We have lost only the Ballari Lok Sabha seat. We will introspect our performance so that we win the 2019 elections. "There is no doubt that we will win 22 to 23 Lok Sabha seats. I will soon tour Karnataka," he said.

    PTI 

