    Cong appoints Siddaramaiah as LoP in Karnataka Assembly, SR Patil in Council

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 09: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister S R Patil in Legislative Council.

    "Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and S R Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

    Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

    Karnataka Speakers plans to ban private TV channels from covering session

    "The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.

