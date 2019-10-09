Cong appoints Siddaramaiah as LoP in Karnataka Assembly, SR Patil in Council

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 09: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister S R Patil in Legislative Council.

"Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and S R Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.