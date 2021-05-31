Nearly 12 crore doses of Covid vaccine to be available in June: Health Ministry

Visibility for availability of vaccines for entire month of June provided in advance to States/UTs: Centre

Confident, all eligible persons above 18 years will be vaccinated by year end: Centre to SC

New Delhi, May 31: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it is confident that it can vaccinate all eligible persons above the age of 18 years by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, the court had asked the Centre to revisit the COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for the 18-44 age group.

Expressing reservations on the vaccine policy under which the states and private hospitals are to procure 50 per cent of the vaccines in order to immunise persons in the 18-44 years age group, the top court said leaving the state governments to negotiate directly with manufacturers will produce chaos and uncertainty.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said once the vaccination programme has been opened up for persons other than the 45 plus age group, it would not be logical to impose the obligation to source vaccinations for the 18-44 age group on the state governments.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 11:30 [IST]