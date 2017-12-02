Confession of a terrorist: Once again the Pak establishment role in terror reiterated

Mohammad Amir alias Abu Hamas is an 18-year-old terrorist from Pakistan. He is a resident of 776, Street Number 14, Mohalla Power House, Mazhar Camp, Baldia Town, Karachi Pakistan.

He was recently captured by the Indian forces after he infiltrated along with another terrorist who was part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's recently set up 22 anti-India squads.

His confession caught on video, a copy of which is with OneIndia once again reiterates the fact how the Pakistan establishment is directly involved in nurturing terror and terrorism against India.

I was trained with 15 others in a camp near Karachi. The camp had several ISI and Pakistan army officers. Every operation that we undertook in the camp was personally overseen by the ISI, he also said.

An IB official said that the 22 anti-India squad was launched recently by Pakistan. They have two training units. While the initial training is imparted at a base near Karachi, the other is at PoK. At the PoK base, the final round of training is given before they are launched into the Valley, the officer further noted.

Officials say that this is an extremely dangerous squad. It is specifically meant to launch terrorists ahead of the winter. The Lashkar-e-Tayiba wants to send at least 20 of its men into the Valley and keep them on standby during the winter.

OneIndia News