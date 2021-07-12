Conditions favourable for advance of monsoon in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, July 12: Light rain is likely in Delhi today with the weather department saying conditions are favourable for advance of the monsoon over the national capital. The long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi on Sunday.

The city woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

"Conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today," the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am. The arrival of the monsoon will be announced in Monday's midday bulletin based on observations at 8.30 am on July 12, IMD scientist Sunitha Devi had said on Sunday.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared based on the rainfall reported during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, she explained.

Monday, July 12, 2021, 15:39 [IST]