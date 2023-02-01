"Complete package" destinations, App, Unity Malls: BJP govt's push to boost domestic tourism

New Delhi, Feb 01: In a step to give a boost to domestic tourism, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government will select at least 50 destinations that will be developed as a "complete package of tourism", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget on Wednesday.

"At least 50 destinations will be selected and developed as a complete package of tourism. These destinations will be selected through challenge mode using an integrated and innovative approach while the focus of development of tourism would be on domestic as well as foreign tourists," ANI quoted the minister as saying in the Parliament.

She also announced that an app will be launched to provide relevant information about tourist destinations and will contain details about physical and virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists security.

"There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship, for the youth in particular," NDTV quoted her as saying in her budget speech. In order to give a fillip to domestic tourism, the Finance Minister said that they will give a push to sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development that will help the government to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative.

"To encourage tourism in the border villages, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be facilitated under the Vibrant Villages Programme," the minister said.

Sitharaman then highlighted the government's different schemes that are launched to strengthen domestic tourism. "'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative was launched as an appeal by the Prime Minister to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism while 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' was launched for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuit," she added.

In addition to it, the Centre will encourage the state governments to come up with 'Unity Mall' in the capitals or popular tourist destination in the states. "States would be encouraged to set up such Unity Mall in the capital city or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital and also provide space for ODOPs and GI products of other states as well," she added.

Talking about the potential of the tourism, she said, "The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped into tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships,"

The Union Government on Wednesday presented the annual budget, the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024.