Complete lockdown in Karnataka? Here’s what to expect

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Will Karnataka government go for complete lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections? A decision on imposing lockdown like restrictions on all days, is likely to be taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

Currently, weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also.

Discussions are on whether to enforce curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not,' Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision.

'We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control...we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let's see... once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce,' he added.

The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Monday.

According to COVID-19 guidelines that are in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am every day and there will be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

During the weekend curfew that began on Friday night, Bengaluru and most other parts of the state wore a deserted look with businesses and restaurants remaining shut and vehicles staying off the roads.

Barring the 6 am to 10 am period when the public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries and vegetables, among others, people largely stayed indoors and cooperated by following the restrictions.

Stating that no decision has yet been taken by the government on lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said it would discuss and take take a decision, based on what the CM or the Health Minister places before the cabinet on this issue.

He said suggestions have been put forward for 'Janata curfew', wherein people voluntarily decide not come out unnecessarily.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said 'such proposals (lockdown) did not come during yesterday's meeting.

In yet another grim record, Karnataka on Sunday added over 34,000 cases in last 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The state's total tally has now reached 13,39,210. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the last 24 hours.