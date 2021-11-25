YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Complete details of JEE Advanced Revised Syllabus 2023

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has revised the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam Advance (JEE Advanced) for the year 2023. More details are available on the official website.

    Complete details of JEE Advanced Revised Syllabus 2023

    The revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is online. JEE covers three subjects-Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics and there are changes to all three.

    The Chemistry section covers topics including the States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, and Molecular Structure, among others. The Mathematics section covers topics including Sets, Relations, and Functions, Algebra, Matrices, among other topics. The Physics section includes topics under the broad category of physics, Thermal Physics, Mechanics, Electromagnetic Waves, optics among others. For more details on the JEE Advanced Revised Syllabus 2023 visit jeeadv.ac.in.

    More JEE News  

    Read more about:

    jee

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X