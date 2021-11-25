Complete details of JEE Advanced Revised Syllabus 2023

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has revised the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam Advance (JEE Advanced) for the year 2023. More details are available on the official website.

The revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is online. JEE covers three subjects-Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics and there are changes to all three.

The Chemistry section covers topics including the States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, and Molecular Structure, among others. The Mathematics section covers topics including Sets, Relations, and Functions, Algebra, Matrices, among other topics. The Physics section includes topics under the broad category of physics, Thermal Physics, Mechanics, Electromagnetic Waves, optics among others. For more details on the JEE Advanced Revised Syllabus 2023 visit jeeadv.ac.in.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:52 [IST]