Complaint against Sadhvi Pragya Singh's candidature for LS polls

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Apr 18: A complaint was filed on Thursday with the Election Commission against the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

In the letter Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, "It is of utmost importance to note that Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Sqaud (ATS) has pronounced Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as the 'principal conspirators' of the Malegaon blast dated September 29, 2008, which left six dead and 101 injured."

Poonawalla further wrote in the letter, "Thakur is currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and also stands accused of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion. That the court had observed that Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur had planned the conspiracy with the aim to spread terror and cause communal crack in the society. The BJP is fielding a terror accused as a candidate in Bhopal."

Meanwhile, an application has been filed before the NIA court against 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur seeking cancellation of her candidature for Lok Sabha polls 2019 from Bhopal seat.

In the application filed by the victim's father, he has questioned Sadhvi Pragya's candidature before the NIA court as she was given bail on health grounds. Sadhvi Pragya faces charges in the Malegaon blast case although charges under MCOCA have been dropped by NIA.

Sadhvi Pragya was on Wednesday named the BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which seven people were killed. She spent nearly nine years in jail and is currently out on bail.

She will file her nomination from the seat on April 23.