Complacency, laxity has crept in: Stern warning by MHA to states on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories stating that there is a need to guard ourselves against complacency and laxity that has crept in as the positivity of COVID-19 has declined.

Further the advisory also asked the states to make officers personally responsible for any laxity in the strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The advisory issued by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said that if the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc, such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of Covid-19 and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws.

Bhalla said that the people have been found violating the COVID-19 norms in several parts of the country. This has been found especially in public transport and at hill stations. The ministry said that massive crowds are also thronging market places and violating norms such as social distancing.

Further the R-Factor or reproduction number which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in some factors is a matter of concern, Bhalla said in the advisory.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 14:36 [IST]