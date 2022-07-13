Compared to economic crisis in other countries, India faring better than others: Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that price rise and economic slowdown in India is under control compared to other countries due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government. He was speaking at the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals in New Delhi.

Addressing the event in Delhi, Shah said after Covid, many countries are facing recession. India is also facing the heat of recession and inflation but compared to the world, our country is safe due to the policies made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is the fastest-growing economy. If we look at a growth rate of 8.2% in isolation it doesn't seem much, it's still less than 10. However, in the same time frame, USA's growth has been 3.7%, Germany's growth has been 2.1%, China's is 4.4% and Brazil has grown by 0.8 per cent," the Home Minister added. He further pointed out the situation in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Speaking on inflation, Shah said India has controlled the inflation compared to the world. "There is inflation across the world. We've controlled inflation compared to the world. We're seeing the situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and our neighbouring countries even in the US," Shah said.

Shah also said that the government has taken slew of measures to bring policy reforms in the mining sector which resulted in the higher production of minerals in the country.

He stressed on the balance utilization of mines and minerals. He said the government has brought transparency in the auctioning of mines which ended corruption.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 10:39 [IST]