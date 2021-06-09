Lot of flaws, not peer-reviewed journal: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin-Covishield antibody study

Which is the cheapest and most effective vaccine in India; Check pricing and breakdown

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said that a study that compares the immune response of the two vaccines ( Covishield and Covaxin) used in India is not peer-reviewed jorunal.

It is based on on data from 515 healthcare workers who received both doses of either of the two vaccines.

''A recent comparative report on evaluation of immunogenicity responses to spike protein after 1st & 2nd dose of Indian manufactured vaccines study had lots of flaws. The journal that stated comparative report said more antibodies produced by Covishield than Covaxin,'' Bharat Biotech said.

''It's not a peer-reviewed publication, nor statistically & scientifically designed study, the study design & conduct reflect an ad hoc analysis, rather than predetermined hypothesis. Further, the study was not registered on CTRI website, nor approved by CDSCO & SEC,'' the company further said.

Vegetarian, fish based diets linked with less COVID-19 severity: Study

Earlier, Raches Ella, head of business development and advocacy at Bharat Biotech, lso questioned in tweets why "non-peer-reviewed work" was put out.

"Surprised that media/researchers are concluding based on non-peer-reviewed work. Limitation 1: Spike-based IgG's are not appropriate when evaluating Covaxin, which induces broad antibody responses to Spike, N, and M. Recommend live virus neutralization," Mr Ella tweeted, responded.

"Limitation 2: Past history of Covid was based on verbal response and not by a pre-vaccination IgG test. The study fails to account for asymptomatics (predominant presentation of Covid) and introduces misclassification bias. SARS-CoV-2 naive participants may not be naive after all," he posted in his thread.

"The Lancet recommends authors refrain from actively seeking media attention for articles that are not peer-reviewed. If contacted by the press, authors clearly need to state these are preliminary findings that have not been peer-reviewed," Mr Ella added.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 15:03 [IST]