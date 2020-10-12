Community spread of Covid-19 seen in Bengal, follow protocols during Puja season: Mamata Banerjee

'Nabanna Chalo': No chemical used in cannon water, says West Bengal Chief Secretary

Kolkata, Oct 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there are instances of COVID-19 becoming air borne and the community transmission of the contagion has started in the state and urged people to strictly adhere to the regulations during the coming festive season.

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, said "I ask everybody to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season. There are instance of community transmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becoming air borne."

The chief minister asked people of West Bengal to avoid stepping out during the festive season as much as possible.

"I cannot ask people to not to go out but I request you all to not to go out shopping...many go out during this time for Puja celebrations," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also advised people to wear thick masks when they visit Durga Puja pandals in the state.

State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said measures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment.

On Sunday, West Bengal recording its highest single-day spike of 3,612 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's total tally to 2,94,806. The Covid-19 death toll in the state has reached 5,622.