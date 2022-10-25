Communal clash in Gujarat on Diwali; 19 arrested

India

oi-Prakash KL

Vadodara, Oct 25: 19 people have been arrested after two groups clashed over the bursting of firecrackers in Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday evening.

The argument broke out over bursting crackers that intensified after the groups hurled stones at each other. They allegedly attacked properties and vehicles in the vicinity. An angry bunch even cut off power to street lights so they couldn't be identified, sources informed PTI.

The clash broke out at around 12.45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate locality.

Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality nearly an hour after the clash broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told PTI.

WATCH: This is how India celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

No one was injured in the clash, he said, adding that a motorcycle parked in the area caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it.

"Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other," the official said.

After the incident, security was deployed in the area and the situation was under control, he said.

With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:24 [IST]