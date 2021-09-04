Committed to Assam's territorial integrity: Centre signs Karbi peace accord

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: The centre signed a tripartite Karbi Peace Accord on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits in Delhi.

"The signing of the Historic Karbi Anglong Agreement. Modi government is committed to resolving the decades-old crisis, ensuring the territorial integrity of Assam," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

The signing of the Historic Karbi Anglong Agreement. Modi government is committed to resolving the decades-old crisis, ensuring the territorial integrity of Assam. https://t.co/pIRii8NVsA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2021

"Be it Bodoland agreement, Bru agreement or NLFT agreement, Govt has met more than 80% of the conditions. In Bodoland agreement, almost all the conditions have been met," he said.



"I assure the representatives of the five organizations & Assam CM that we will fulfill all the conditions laid out in the agreement within the designated time frame, paving the way for long-lasting peace and development in Karbi Anglong region," he added.