BJP attacks Rahul, Priyanka for turning blind eye to atrocities on Dalits in Cong-ruled states

BJP will win absolute majority in Goa Assembly polls and form govt again, says Amit Shah

Body of a man with hands chopped, tied to barricade found at Singhu border; BJP targets Tikait

‘Committed a sin’: BJP slams Congress over alleged anti-Sardar Patel remarks in CWC meet

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 18: The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of committing a "sin" over reports that a leader at the recent CWC meeting made critical remarks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and asked if the party leadership will take action against him.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited reports that Tariq Hameed Karra, a Kashmiri leader and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, had credited Jawaharlal Nehru for Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India and had alleged that Patel wanted to keep the Valley out.

Patra asked whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi objected when Karra "vilified" Patel and presented India's first home minister as a "villain" while praising Nehru.

"Was Karra reprimanded? Will he be axed from the CWC," Patra asked, accusing the Congress of constantly insulting leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose, Patel and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

The Congress, he alleged, is reduced to being a party of a family and works to advance the family's rule.

"What sort of mindset is this that one family has done everything and others have done nothing. What the CWC has done is a sin," he said.

He noted that Karra also batted for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress chief while lauding the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family and criticising Patel.

"This is the height of sycophancy," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 16:55 [IST]