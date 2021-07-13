Commercial roll out of Sputnik V in coming weeks says Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 13: The commercial roll out of Sputnik V will take place in the coming weeks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said.

    "We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold," a statement posted on Twitter read.

    Sputnik V was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14 and the nationwide soft launch reached over 50 cities and towns across the country.

    Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India - including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palakkad, Allahabad, Dimapur, Kohima, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Cuttack, Dharwad, Ernakulum, Ratlam, Faridabad, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Gulbarga, Madurai, Guntur, Kannur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mysore, the statement on Twitter also read.

    Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 8:07 [IST]
