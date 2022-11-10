Comedian Vir Das’ event cancelled in Bengaluru after complaint by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: The event by comedian Vir Das has been cancelled in Bengaluru. The decision to cancel the event was taken after The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Karnataka filed a complaint and demanded cancellation of the show that was to be held on November 10 in Bengaluru.

The organisation had lodged a complaint with the Vayalikaval police in Bengaluru.

Mohan Gowda, the state spokesperson had said earlier this week while filing the complaint that it was noticed that Das is holding a show at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

Gowda pointed out that Das had earlier made derogatory remarks against women, the Prime Minister of India at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He accused Das of denigrating the nation.

Das had said that in India we worship women during the day and rape them at night. At that the Mumbai police had registered a case. Das said that in this backdrop it would not be right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme when the situation is communally sensitive in an area like Bengaluru.

Karnataka is already facing so many law and order problems due to communal incidents and in this backdrop such an event could vitiate the atmosphere further. Citing these reasons, Gowda demanded that the event be cancelled.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 16:19 [IST]