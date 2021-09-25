Come, make Vaccine in India: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Modi UNGA Speech Today: India Time, Live Streaming, When and Where To Watch Narendra Modi's Speech

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extend an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India.

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that in the last 1.5 years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic in 100 years

"I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly pandemic, express condolences to their families," he added.

"The Corona pandemic has taught the world that the global economy be further diversified. That is why the expansion of global value chains is very important. Our 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' is inspired by this sentiment," PM Modi said.

"Despite limited resources, India - which believes in the philosophy of "Seva Param Dharam" (service is the highest religion) - is completely invested in the development and manufacturing of the vaccines," PM Modi said.

The prime minister apprised the gathering at UNGA about the steps taken by India in aiding the global fight against coronavirus.

The country has resumed vaccine supplies to other parts of the world, he said.

"India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine which can he administered to all above the age of 12," Modi pointed out, referring to the Zycov-D vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila.

"An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID-19," he added.

The prime minister used the UN platform to extend an "invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India".