Come face to face: Daughter of slain Kashmiri Pandit dares terrorists

New Delhi, Oct 07: The daughter of slain Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo has challenged the terrorists who killed her father to face her.

Dr. Samriddhi Bindro said that she would not shed a tear and dared the terrorists who killed her father to come in front of her. You can kill one person, but you cannot kill the spirit of Makhan Lal, she said.

The mister who shot my father dead while he was working should have a face to face debate with us.

Then we will see what you are and you will not be able to utter a word, she also said.

In a horrific incident, terrorists of The Resistance Front killed three civilians including a prominent chemist in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Daughter of Makhanlal Bindru challenges killers of her father to come and have a debate ... Makhanlal Bindru was shot dead by terrorists yesterday in Srinagar.. Three Civillians were killed yesterday by terrorists in kashmir... pic.twitter.com/d5EpVfFBb9 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) October 6, 2021

In the first incident, terrorists fired at a chemist, M L Bindro at the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar. He succumbed on the way to hospital. The incident took place at around 7 pm.

Releasing a statement after the attacks, spokesperson for The Resistance Front, Umar Wani said that the group had carried out three targeted attacks in North Kashmir. He said that Bindro was killed because he was an RSS worker.

In the second attack the TRF killed one Virender Paswan. The outfit termed him as a non-local informer of the Intelligence Bureau. The third attack was on Shafi Lone, whom the TRF termed as an informer.

The attack took place at the Shahgund area of Hajin in Bandipora district.

In its statement, the TRF said that it would continue with attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and strike fear in the hearts of these people the statement also read.

Investigations by the police are underway and a search has been launched for the terrorists. Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot and has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace."

The TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was formed last year. The TRF has largely local terrorists and since the day of its formation, it has targeted Hindus and people which it thinks are informers of the police. An official tells OneIndia that the intention is to drive fear into the minds of the people. The TRF has specifically targeted Hindus and those in support of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer also said.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:17 [IST]