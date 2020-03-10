Colour, joy, happiness: PM Modi wishes people on Holi

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday, saying let the festival break barriers that divide people.

Greeting people on the festival of colours, Modi hoped that it brings happiness in the lives of all people of the country.

"This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

"This festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," the vice president said.