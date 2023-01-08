Cold wave: Dense fog conditions in north India likely to abate from Jan 10; private schools shut in Delhi

Need to buy clothes says Shraddha’s killer Aftab Amin Poonawala in new plea

Winter vacation in Delhi's private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital.

New Delhi, Jan 08: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that dense fog is likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

"The weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and orange alert for Rajasthan and Bihar over cold wave and dense fog conditions. Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on January 10, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after two days," said scientist Dr RK Jenamani.

"We are waiting, the new WD (western disturbance) will be coming from the night of 10th January. So, all these conditions of dense fog and coldwave will abate from the night of 10th January," he said.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Madhya Pradesh on January 9-10 over the region.

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next two days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on January 9.

"Due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over IndoGangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3 days over the region," the IMD said in a release.

Winter vacation in Delhi's private schools extended

Winter vacation in Delhi's private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said. Private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

