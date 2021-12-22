YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Cold wave abated slightly in Delhi on Wednesday with the slowing down of icy northwesterly winds under the influence of a Western Disturbance affecting northwest India.

    The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

    Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead

    The observatory reported cold wave on Monday and Tuesday, logging a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

    An official at the India Meteorological Department said the temperature is set to increase up to eight degrees Celsius by the weekend under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances in northwest India.

    The capital's air quality index (AQI) read 399 at 9 am.

    Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the 'severe' category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centre's air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

    Weather experts said 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality is likely till December 27.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather cold wave

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X