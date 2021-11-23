Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Col Santosh Babuaccorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.

His mother and wife received the award from President.

He has been posthumously named for the second-highest military award, Mahavir Chakra, for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

Col Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was undaunted by the "violent and aggressive" action and overwhelming strength of enemy soldiers, and he continued to resist their attempt to pushback the Indian troops, displaying true spirit of service before self.

Despite being grievously injured, Colonel Babu led from the front with absolute command and control despite hostile conditions to deter the vicious enemy attack at his position.

In the skirmish that broke out and ensuing hand-to-hand combat with enemy soldiers, he valiantly resisted the enemy attack till his last breath, inspiring and motivating his troops to hold ground.

Col Babu has been awarded the Mahavir Chakra for displaying "exemplary leadership, astute professionalism and supreme sacrifice" in the line of duty.

The Indian Army has already built a memorial for the 'Gallants of Galwan' at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh.

The memorial mentioned their heroics under operation 'Snow Leopard' and the way they evicted the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops from the area while inflicting "heavy casualties" on them.