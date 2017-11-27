Coins, needles, 5 kg of metal objects found in man's stomach

In a bizarre incident, the doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district removed almost five kilograms of metal objects from a man's the stomach.

The objects included 10-12 shaving blades, four big needles, a chain, 263 coins, besides pieces of glasses in a surgery conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Friday, said a PTI report.

A team of six doctors conducted the surgery on 32-year-old Mohammed Maqsood, a resident of Sohaval in Satna district, and removed these objects collectively weighing 5 kilograms.

Maqsood was as taken to the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on November 18 after he complained of a stomach ache, said reports.

The doctors identified the cause of Maqsood's stomach ache after conducting an x-ray along with a few other tests.

Maqsood is currently under observation. What is startling is that Maqsood was being treated for six months in his native place for stomach ache before he was brought to Rewa.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs