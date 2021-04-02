Coimbatore South Opinion Poll 2021: Will Kamal Haasan's party seek victory in upcoming Assembly polls?

Chennai, Apr 02: Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan said there is no "outsider" in politics. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the 'saffron party is an outsider in this state'.

Kamal Haasan, who is making his electoral debut from Coimbatore South constituency, was responding to "take care of guests" remark made by his rival candidate from BJP Vanathi Srinivasan.

Kamal Haasan also attacked the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), saying it is controlled by the BJP and the agencies were misused to intermediate him.

The MNM Chief had announced that his party will contest 154 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. The remaining 80 seats are being allotted to its two allies: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). It is said that both the parties will contest 40 seats each.

Earlier, AISMK founder Sarath Kumar said Kamal Haasan will be its chief ministerial candidate.

"My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," Kamal Haasan said.

V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of the late Kalam, Film lyricist Snehan, former IAS officer Santhosh Babu are among the prominent names announced by MNM in the first list. V Ponraj has been appointed as the vice-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam.

In the 2019 general elections, MNM had won nearly four per cent of votes. In urban areas, MNM's vote share touched 10 per cent.

According to the Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll, the DMK-Congress alliance is likely to win between 154 to 162 seats in Tamil Nadu. The UPA may sweep the polls with a projected win of 158 seats, which is a growth of 60 seats over what it had won in 2016.

However, as many as 44.2 per cent voters believe that Kamal Hassan is popular among women but this will not help him in the election, while 22.8 per cent his popularity will help him.