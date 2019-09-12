Coimbatore police say no presence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terroristsfound

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Coimbatore police have said that there are no Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists present. The statement comes days after Intelligence inputs were received about the presence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists in Coimbatore.

Police Commissioner, Sumit Sharan said that they had taken preventive steps following the alert. We are doing out bit and what the Intelligence Bureau is following up on we are not aware, he also said.

We are maintaining a normal level of alertness, Sharan also said. On August 22, central agencies had said that 6 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists had entered into Tamil Nadu. It was also said that they were trying to set up a base in Coimbatore.

Further the Army too had recently said it received inputs about a possible terror attack in South India. Further the Army also said that it had found some abandoned boats at Sir Creek.

Lt Gen S K Saini said that they had inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We are taking measures to ensure that the designs of these elements and terrorists are stalled, he also said.

The alert comes in the wake of the National Investigation Agency conducting investigations into an ISIS module case. So far the NIA has registered 27 cases relating to the ISIS of which 18 are from South India. Further nearly 155 arrests have been made of which 58 are from South.

With the ISIS trying to spread its ideology, the National Investigation Agency has been conducting training sessions for the police officers of those states affected by the problem. An NIA official tells OneIndia that it is necessary to sensitise the police about the issue because in case of any issue, they are the first responders. They are being trained to monitor the social media, other online activities and also set traps.