YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Coimbatore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coimbatore college students develop satellite for ISRO

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Jan 27: Students of Sri Shakti Institute of Engineering and Technology, here, have designed and developed a satellite at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. It would be inaugurated by chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr R Sivan on January 28.

    isro

    The formation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre in June last by Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired 12 students of the institute to collaborate with ISRO and develop 'SriShaktiSat', the institute chairman Dr Thangavel told reporters here on Wednesday.

    Republic Day voilence: Security tightened at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

    After installing Sri Shakti Sat Ground Station in collaboration with Serbia-based Community for Space Programme Development, the institute became a member of the Satellite Networked Open Ground Station (SATNOGS) project, he said.

    Thangavel said SATNOGS aimed at providing technologies for a distributed network of low earth orbit satellite ground stations. Srishaktisat would be weighing only 460 grams but can perform like any other nano satellites weighting upto 10 kgs, he said.

      'No sexual assault if no skin to skin contact: SC stays order | Oneindia News

      The satellite would be used as a technology demonstrator for Internet of Things in space and for inter-satellite communication, he said. After the virtual inauguration, the satellite would be handed over to ISRO in February for its use, he added.

      More COIMBATORE News

      Read more about:

      isro satellite coimbatore

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 27, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X