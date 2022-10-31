Coimbatore: 24 years back and now, the radical Islamists are of the same family

Coimbatore blast: Highly radicalised Jamesha Mubeen wanted to target Hindus

Probe reveals that Mubeen was highly radicalised. His diary had names of Hindu Gods, hijab row and believed that Muslims were being treated as second class citizens.

New Delhi, Oct 31: Jamesha Mubeen, the Coimbatore bomber had written down in his diary the names of Hindu Gods, about the Citizenship Amendment Act, hijab row as well as notes on Muslims being treated as second class citizens, investigations have found.

Prior to the National Investigation Agency formally taking over the investigation, the police had found these entries noted in four diaries. The 29-year-old engineering graduate was killed when his car which was loaded with two gas cylinders exploded near a temple in Coimbatore last Sunday. Six persons including his associates have been arrested in connection with this case.

Officials tell OneIndia that Mubeen was highly radicalised. Prima facie it appears that he was self-radicalised although his links with the mastermind of the Colombo bombings have cropped up in the past. He had been interrogated by the NIA in 2019, it has been learnt.

The probe has also learnt that he was well on his way to hit the target, but may have detonated in advance as he had seen the police.

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially commenced the probe into the cylinder explosion in car in which one person was killed in front of a temple in the city on October 23.

Led by NIA SP, Srijith, a team of NIA officials went to the spot and inspected the area in the vicinity of the temple and to collect further evidence, police said. They inquired about the incident with the priest of the Kottai Eswaran Temple, Sundareshan, police said. The team has plans to visit the house of Jamesha Mubin, the victim of the explosion, a few metres away from the spot. The City Police who have investigated the case have handed over to NIA all the evidence and documents with regard to the explosion on Saturday, days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to hand over the probe to the premier investigation agency that probes terror-related matters.

An office space has been allotted to NIA on the premises of Armed Reserve at the Police Recruits School on Avanashi Road temporarily. There are seven officials led by by an inspector as the investigating officer, police said, news agency PTI reported.

Coimbatore: With 75 kg explosives in store, radical Islamists planned a catastrophe against Hindus

More than 10 police personnel were provided to assist the NIA in the investigation, they added, according to the PTI report.

An early morning cylinder explosion in the car at the communally sensitive Ukkadam area had sent shock waves here and across the state, with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi describing it an attempt to unleash terror act.

The police, as part of its probe earlier, had recovered 75 kg of low intensity explosive material that goes into the making of country bombs, even as six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the explosion.

