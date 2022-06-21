YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cocaine worth Rs 29 crore seized at Delhi airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: An Ethiopian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 29 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

    Cocaine worth Rs 29 crore seized at Delhi airport
    Representational Image

    The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa on Saturday.

    During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag, it said.

    The cocaine, valuing ₹ 29.32 crore in the international market, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.

    Comments

    More COCAINE News  

    Read more about:

    cocaine delhi airport seized arrested smuggle

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X