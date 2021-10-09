YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coal supply likely to improve, says Centre amid blackout concerns

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: The central government has assured that the coal supply situation for power plants is likely improve soon, after several states raised concerns over blackouts.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Core Management Team (CMT) set up Power Ministry is closely monitoring & managing coal stocks on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with Coal India Limited, Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants," said Power Ministry.

    "Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited have assured that they're making best efforts to increase dispatch to power sector to 1.6 MT/day in next 3 days & try to touch 1.7 MT/day. It's likely to help in gradual build up of coal stocks at power plants in near future," it added.

    "Unprecedented increase in electricity demand due to revival of economy, heavy rains in coal mine areas in Sept, affecting coal production & rise in imported coal prices resulting in dependence on domestic coal are reasons behind depletion of coal stocks at power plants," the ministry said.

    More COAL News  

    Read more about:

    coal

    Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 22:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X