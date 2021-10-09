Coal supply likely to improve, says Centre amid blackout concerns

What power ministry said on the coal stock position in India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 09: The central government has assured that the coal supply situation for power plants is likely improve soon, after several states raised concerns over blackouts.

"Core Management Team (CMT) set up Power Ministry is closely monitoring & managing coal stocks on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with Coal India Limited, Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants," said Power Ministry.

"Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited have assured that they're making best efforts to increase dispatch to power sector to 1.6 MT/day in next 3 days & try to touch 1.7 MT/day. It's likely to help in gradual build up of coal stocks at power plants in near future," it added.

"Unprecedented increase in electricity demand due to revival of economy, heavy rains in coal mine areas in Sept, affecting coal production & rise in imported coal prices resulting in dependence on domestic coal are reasons behind depletion of coal stocks at power plants," the ministry said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 22:37 [IST]