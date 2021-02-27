YouTube
    Co-WIN app: Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: India is all set to witness the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination from March 1. The second phase is set to begin for people above 60 years of age and also those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

    Co-WIN app: Heres how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate

    India's covid-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal to allow users to download their vaccination certificates.

    Corona vaccine price fixed at Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

    "Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," Aarogya Setu through its Twitter handle said.

    Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate:

    • Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in
    • Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself
    • Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration
    • By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it
    • Once you are done with the registration process, visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done
    • After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.
    • Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 20:17 [IST]
