Co-WIN 2.0: Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: India is all set to witness the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination from March 1. The second phase is set to begin for people above 60 years of age and also those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

India's covid-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal to allow users to download their vaccination certificates.

"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," Aarogya Setu through its Twitter handle said.

Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate:

Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in

Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself

Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration

By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it

Once you are done with the registration process, visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done

After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.

