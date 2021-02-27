For Quick Alerts
Co-WIN 2.0: Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate
India
New Delhi, Feb 27: India is all set to witness the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination from March 1. The second phase is set to begin for people above 60 years of age and also those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.
India's covid-19 contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal to allow users to download their vaccination certificates.
Corona vaccine price fixed at Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals
"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," Aarogya Setu through its Twitter handle said.
Here's how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate:
- Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in
- Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself
- Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration
- By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it
- Once you are done with the registration process, visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done
- After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.
- Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate