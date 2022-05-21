CNG prices hiked; To cost Rs 2 more in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked again by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row; check new rates here

New Delhi, May 21: The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) by Rs 2 per kilogram.

With this hike the price of CNG in Delhi is now 75.61 a kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG prices have been hiked to Rs 78.17 a dig.

The prices of CNG have been hiked for a second time in two weeks. Last month the unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers in Delhi went on a strike last month to protest the unprecedented hike in the CNG rates.

Earlier this week, the prices of LPG cylinders had been hiked for the second time this month. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 3.50.

The prices of commercial cylinders has shot up by Rs 8. With this increase, the prices of domestic cylinders now costs over Rs 1,000 in almost all cities in the country.

The prime of domestic cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai Rs 1,003. In Kolkata the price is Rs 1,029 while in Chennai it will cost Rs 1,018.5 from today.

In May 7, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 50. The prices of the commercial cylinder too was raised.

A 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder is now being sold at Rs 2,354 in Delhi, 2,454 in Kolkata, 2,306 in Mumbai and 2,507 in Chennai. The commercial cylinder which is used by hotels and restaurants has seen an increase of Rs 750 in the past one year.

Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:57 [IST]