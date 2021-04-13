Night curfew imposed in Bengaluru, 7 other cities of Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am; Essential services exempted

Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not

CM Yediyurappa rules out Karnataka lockdown for now, calls all-party meet on April 18

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Even though Karnataka reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there is no question of lockdown.

He is expected to hold a meeting on April 18 after bypolls to Belagavi LS constituency and two assembly constituencies are over.

"Have called all-party meeting on April 18 regarding COVID situation here. No question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour,'' Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister had earlier warned that the government may take extreme steps like lockdown if people do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A night curfew is already in place in the state till April 20 from 10pm to 5am in seven district, including capital Bengaluru.The government has also ruled out stopping scheduled examinations of schools and colleges in the state. Offline classes have been discontinued for students of Class 6 to 9 and for most degree colleges.