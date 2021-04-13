YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CM Yediyurappa rules out Karnataka lockdown for now, calls all-party meet on April 18

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 13: Even though Karnataka reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there is no question of lockdown.

    CM Yediyurappa rules out Karnataka lockdown for now, calls all-party meet on April 18

    He is expected to hold a meeting on April 18 after bypolls to Belagavi LS constituency and two assembly constituencies are over.

    "Have called all-party meeting on April 18 regarding COVID situation here. No question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour,'' Yediyurappa said.

    The chief minister had earlier warned that the government may take extreme steps like lockdown if people do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

    A night curfew is already in place in the state till April 20 from 10pm to 5am in seven district, including capital Bengaluru.The government has also ruled out stopping scheduled examinations of schools and colleges in the state. Offline classes have been discontinued for students of Class 6 to 9 and for most degree colleges.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X