CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre of defaming West Bengal government

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, June 30: In a recent development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said there is a discussion about the on national television everyday, accusing the Home Minister's office of hatching conspiracy to "defame" her government.

CM Mamata Banerjee further said that the state government is taking strong action against the fake vaccine scam.

Karnataka: Namma Metro to extend train timings from July 1; To introduce token system

"Every day there is a discussion about West Bengal on national TV, BJP is dictating TV and they are giving misinformation. They want to defame us. It's a planted game from Home Minister's office, I am sure about it," CM Banerjee said.

She further said that states that are smaller than West Bengal have got more vaccine doses.

"We got 1.99 crore vaccine doses and we have administered 1.90 crore doses. Today we don't have vaccines so we are giving only second dose in Kolkata," she said.

CM Mamata Banerjee's outburst against the central government came hours after the Union Health Ministry asked her government to inquire into instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report in the next two days.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Hari Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary of West Bengal, sought a factual report on the matter.

This face mask can detect COVID-19 infection in 90 minutes

Bhushan referred to a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, on June 25 in which attention has been drawn to the instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people.

It is also said that in some of these camps, and notably in Kasba locality of Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries have received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these vaccination camps.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 17:41 [IST]