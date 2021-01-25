CM Kejriwal unfurls Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat, says 'Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year

New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat to mark the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "I hope this year we'll get rid of COVID-19. It was a difficult phase. People lost jobs, it was tough for govt too as no tax was received and we wondered how to pay salaries to our employees."

The state-level Republic Day function is usually celebrated at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi every year, after a national flag hoisting ceremony at Delhi Secretariat. This year, due to the novel COVID-19 regulations, the public function at the Stadium has been curtailed.

"In developed countries, patients were lying on floors in corridors, we studied it and understood that everyone who got sick was taken to hospital, even those with mild symptoms. Doctors in Delhi came up with 'home isolation' and more than 3 lakh people recovered, " he added.

CM unfurled the flag at 10.15 am at the secretariat. He will also unveil the Ashoka Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly at 5 pm.