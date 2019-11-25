CM Fadnavis assumes charge, signs first cheque under CM Relief Fund

Mumbai, Nov 25: Amid the high political drama, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took charge as chief minister of Maharashtra for the second term on Monday.

Fadnavis' first signature of this tenure was done on a CM Relief Fund cheque at Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by the Chief Minister.

Reportedly, Kusum Vengurlekar, a resident of Dadar, Mumbai had applied for financial aid under CM Relief Fund and is the first to receive a check of Rs 1,20,000 through the CM Relief Fund from the chief minister himself.

Also, Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar said that they met Chief Secretary & Finance Secretary and discussed various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain-affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on the Maharashtra issue.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have challenged the manner in which Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar duo was sworn in along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 7.50 am on Saturday.

Interestingly, the President's Rule was revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly used a special rule that allows such decisions without a cabinet meet.

The development took place hours after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress announced an alliance under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.