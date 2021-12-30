YouTube
    CM Bommai urges Kannada organisations to call of Karnataka Bandh call

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 30: Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai has urged the Kannada organisations not to go ahead with the state-wide bandh called on December 31.

    I request them to drop the bandh call as life is now returning to normal after the COVID-19 situation, Bommai said. He said that the government welcomes some other form of pressurising.

    Action is already being taken against anti-Kannada persons. We have assured to legally verify the demand to ban the MES. He said that instant action has to be taken if a forcible bandh is observed.

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the Kannada groups should reconsider their decision. Several organisations and people have a feeling that a bandh now is not needed. Action will be taken if a forcible bandh is observed. The government is ready to hold talks with the Kannada organisations and has already shown the commitment to protect the land and language of Karnataka, he also said.

    The Home Minister also said that discussions on banning the MES is already on. The people of Belagavi have already rejected the MES, he also added.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 8:21 [IST]
