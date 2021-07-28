YouTube
    Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath Cave; No casualty reported

    Srinagar, July 28: In a recent development, a cloudburst was reported near the holy Amarnath Cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, two State Disaster Response Force teams (SDRF) are at the site to tackle the situation.

    No casualty or injuries have been reported in the incident so far as no pilgrim was present at the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    An additional team of the SDRF has also been rushed to the cloudburst site from Ganderbal.

    Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an advisory for the people stating that in view of the incessant rains and cloudburst near the holy cave shrine, the general public in areas of Gund and Kangan have been advised to stay away from River Sindh as there may be sudden increase in the flow of water.

    The development came on a day when seven people lost their lives and 17 others were injured in a cloudburst incident in Kishtwar. The cloudburst struck a remote village around 4:30 am.

    At least 19 houses, 21 cow sheds and a ration depot located near the banks of a stream, as well as a bridge were damaged in the cloudburst incident.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 18:25 [IST]
    X