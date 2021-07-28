Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah speaks to Lieutenant Governor to take stock of situation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday to take stock of the situation arising due to the cloudburst near the holy shrine of Amarnath and in Kishtwar in the Union Territory.

Amit Shah also discussed the situation with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

A cloudburst occurred near Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. There was no loss of life in the incident. However, at least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath Cave; No casualty reported

"I have spoken to L-G of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and got information about the cloudburst near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath. NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and an accurate assessment of the situation," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the home minister said that he had spoken to the lieutenant governor and the DGP about the cloudburst in Kishtwar.

"I have spoken to the L-G and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kishtwar (J&K). SDRF, Army and local administration are engaged in rescue work, and NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 20:29 [IST]