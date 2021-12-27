YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Clothes, footwear, cab fares to get costlier from January 1, 2022: All you need to know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Be ready to shell more money as India is set to see a host of changes in terms of the Goods and Services tax. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

    Clothes, footwear, cab fares to get costlier from January 1, 2022: All you need to know

    The changes will have an adverse impact on the common man's pocket as garments, shoes E-commerce operators like Zomato and Swiggy and even Ola, Uber will come under GST taxation.

    Readymade garments and shoes

    According to the new rules, all footwear, garments (except cotton) will attract 5 per cent GST instead of 5 per cent from Saturday.

    Ola, Uber

    While the passenger transport services provided by auto rickshaw drivers through offline/ manual mode would continue to be exempt, such services when provided through any e-commerce platform would become taxable effective January 1, 2022, at 5 per cent rate.

    Swiggy, Zomato

    The procedural changes that would come into effect include e-commerce operators, such as Swiggy and Zomato, being made liable to collect and deposit GST with the government on restaurant services supplied through them from January 1. They would also be required to issue invoices in respect of such services.

    There would be no extra tax burden on the end consumer as currently restaurants are collecting and depositing GST. Only, the compliance of deposit and invoice raising has now been shifted to food delivery platforms.

    More ‪GOODS AND SERVICES TAX News  

    Read more about:

    ‪goods and services tax gst

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X