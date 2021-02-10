Close aide of UK based Khalistan terrorist Paramjit Pamma held in UP was plotting series of sinister acts

Khalistan, the real intent: Why demand for repeal of farm laws is just an excuse

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: Earlier this week a joint team the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police arrested an accomplice of a suspected pro-Khalistan terrorist from Lucknow. He has been identified as Jagdev Singh.

The police said that the accused is linked to the pro-Khalistan terrorists, Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh. Paramjit is currently in UK, while Malkani is in Germany.

The security agencies say that both these persons are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab. They are trying to promote. Terror and harm peace by fanning religious intolerance, the police also said.

The police said that the two were prepping Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activity. Further he had been provided with money and also with his accomplice, Jagroop Singh, he had purchased arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh.

Pammah is a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force. He was involved in petty crimes until 1992. In 1994, he left India for Pakistan and became a main fund raiser for the Babbar Khalsa International. He later joined Jagtar Singh Tara of the KTF, who was one of the assassins of former Punjab Chief Minister, Beant Singh. Pamma also masterminded the Patiala and Ambala explosions.

Pamma had been detained by the British police based on a plea by the Indian government in 2010. However the police freed him, while stating that they found nothing concrete on him.

During a protest in support of the farmers coordinated by the Labour Party MP, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi outside the Indian mission in London, Khalistan flags were raised. Pamma was among a group of supporters sporting the Babbar Khalsa t-shits.

Sources tell OneIndia that they are probing Jagdev Singh for his links with terrorists settled abroad. We have evidence to suggest that he was planning on disrupting peace and undertaking anti-national activities. We will also probe and find out if he was trying to infiltrate any of the protest sites, the source cited above said.

Recently the NIA sent notices to several persons including a journalist and farmer leaders in connection with a probe related to the Sikhs For Justice, a pro-Khalistan outfit that has been banned in India.

The NIA had registered a case last year and in the FIR, the agency said that the SJF an unlawful association and other Khalistani terrorist outfits including, but not limited to the Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force along with their frontal organisations have entered into a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the government.

The NIA also said that huge funds are being collected abroad for the on-going ground campaign and propaganda against the missions in countries like US, UK, Canada and Germany. These campaigns are being spearheaded by designated terrorists, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and others.