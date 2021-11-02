Climate change a huge threat and past few decades have proven it: PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 02: Climate change is a huge threat and the past few decades have proven that nobody has remained untouched by it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Speaking at the event launch of Infrastructure Resilient Island States, the PM said that the past few decades have proven that none remains untouched by the effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources, climate change remains a huge threat.

    He also said that the launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States gives us new hope and belief. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations, the PM also added.

    Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 15:12 [IST]
