Cleaning up the inside rot: The importance of gunning down Kashmir’s white collared terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: A white collared terrorist was among the four persons killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian Army said that Dr. Mudasir, a white collared terrorist was operating a fake unauthorised call centre. Dr. Mudasir is among the many who operate in Kashmir with an intention of backing terrorism.

They earn money, garner a status get their families and children great jobs. In turn they use this status to back and recruit terrorists. This has been a trend in Jammu and Kashmir for long. The sons of separatists have held big positions in government jobs. They in turn use the machinery to back terrorism and terrorists.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey said that the strength of the people harbouring terrorism is decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir. He also stressed on spreading awareness among the people to be aware of white collared terrorists involved in harbouring terrorism.

He further added that there is a very small unit that tries to mislead the youth of Kashmir for their own benefit.

Lt. General Pandey said, " take for instance the operation in which a man portraying himself as a doctor ran a fake call centre in Hyderpora. Such a man is involved in harbouring terrorism does not care if a youth dies. We have to make the people of Kashmir aware about such white-collared terrorists. However, I believe that the strength of such peoples gradually reducing."

Earlier this month a senior prison officer and a school principal have been sacked for working with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

After investigation suggested that these persons had terror links, Deputy Superintendent of Jails in the Union Territory, Feroz Ahmad Lone, and government school principal Javid Ahmad Shah were sacked.

The development took place a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government sacked six of its employees for having terror links. The probe revealed that Lone was working with Riyaz Naikoo, a terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen who was recently shot dead by security forces. He is alleged to have helped the terrorists gain access to the prison and meet with another terrorist who was arrested.

Lone is also learnt to have conspired with terror groups to send young people of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir for arms training. After the training these terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were sent back to Jammu and Kashmir. Lone was appointed in 2008, but his appointment was challenged. He appointment was however cleared by the court in 2012.

Sources tell OneIndia that a close watch is kept on these government officials, especially those who are working in the jail administration. The jails in Jammu and Kashmir have over the years become breeding grounds and radicalisation takes place in a big way before newer recruits are produced in jails itself.

In September six employees of the J&K government were sacked for terror links. They were accused of having links with Over Ground Workers of the terrorist groups.

Two among those dismissed were police constables. The move came a few days after the J&K administration had issued instructions on the periodic character and antecedents verification of government employees.

The instructions said that the general administration department of every employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution. The instruction also said that the employee shall not do anything unbecoming of a government servant.

The J&K administration took the decision after a designated committee mandated to scrutinise sensitive cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The committee recommended the removal of the six employees over terror links.

Under this provision, the employee can be sacked of the President or the Governor, as the case may be is satisfied that it is being done under the interest of the security of the state.

It may be recalled that in July, the government had dismissed 11 of its employees. They included the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 8:35 [IST]